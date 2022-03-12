Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening in Springfield.

Officers responded to the collision around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and Main Street

Witnesses told police that the car was following all traffic laws. It’s unclear where the pedestrian was traveling at the time of the collision.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment. Officers are working to clear the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.

