Springfield-Greene County Health Department creates online tool to report at-home COVID-19 test results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created an online tool to report positive COVID-19 cases from at-home antigen tests. This tool will provide an additional snapshot of community levels of the disease and help the Health Department watch disease trends over time.

Greene County has been moved into the low-risk category for COVID-19 infections. The health department reports we’re now averaging 19 new cases a day over the past week. The lowest all of last year was 16.

Hospitalizations have dropped into the medium risk category with 47 people in Springfield hospitals Friday night.

Prior to the creation of this tool, home tests, which were widely used during the Omicron surge, could only be reported over the phone.

Aaron Schekorra with the health department says not many people were calling in to report positive at-home results.

”Those results are not automatically reported,” Schekorra says. “It does change the way we collect from the PCR tests in our community, how that represents the COVID situation in Greene County.”

Despite the lack of reports, Schekorra says the department feels the COVID-19 data within the community is still fairly accurate.

“We have seen very low positivity rates in our lab. Other agencies that do testing are experiencing a similar thing, so there are still people seeking that testing and so we are still able to determine that cases are very low right now. So there isn’t a concern that we aren’t getting that full picture,” Schekorra says.

This online tool will streamline the process and assure home tests will continue to be valuable, quick and user-friendly tools in future surges of COVID-19 cases.

“Utilizing this in helping us keep an eye on a situation so that way we can continue to use that testing as a tool to help us gain the information we need and respond as necessary to help prevent another surge,” Schekorra says.

If you receive a positive result from a home test, please visit COVIDTesting417.com to record your test information. Data collected includes:

Name (optional).

Contact information (optional).

Test kit brand.

Date you performed the test.

Age of person tested.

Who collected the sample.

Symptom status.

Vaccination status.

Springfield resident Brittney Evans says it makes her feel better that people can report anonymously.

“As long as it was anonymous or they weren’t keeping tabs on people,” Evans says. “I feel like it would definitely help out the whole community to know like, ‘Hey, wear a mask because right now.’”

After reporting, you will be prompted to fill out an optional survey and report additional information about close contacts. Then, the Health Department will provide further guidance about what to do while you are sick.

If you need COVID-19 at-home tests, free test kits are available through the United States Postal Service at covidtests.gov. Each kit contains four antigen tests. Limit of two kits per household.

Because free test kits are being offered, Evans says she plans to take advantage of that.

“I think it definitely is important to know at least where you stand so you can be careful for other people, for yourself, loved ones,” Evans says. “I think it’s super important to at least know.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.