Springfield hockey players to face St. Louis Blues alumni in charity game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several local hockey players will be taking on some St. Louis Blues alumni to raise money for charity.

Reed Lowe, Bob Hess, and Jim Campbell are a few of the Blues alumni that will participate in Saturday’s game at the Jordan Valley Ice Park. The Bottleneck Hockey Classic will benefit Dynamic Strides Therapy in Republic, which provides various therapy services to children with special needs.

Event Organizer Jaime Jay and his wife are long-time hockey players and Blues fans who have a heart for others.

“We thought, ‘What if we could bring the alumni down?’” said Jay. “Get them involved from the St. Louis Blues and sure enough, they jump on it right away. We thought it’d be a great way, may be a unique way, of raising some money for an incredible charity.”

Doors open at 1 p.m. and puck drop is at 2:05 p.m. The cost to get in is just a donation at the door.

All of the money raised Saturday will benefit Dynamic Strides Therapy.

“The thing that we’re most proud of is we are trying to increase accessibility to services in the community,” said Dynamic Strides CEO Brandi O’Reilly. “That means that kids that might be utilizing Medicaid as a source of payment might otherwise not be able to get in for the services they need. We work a lot with kids that are underinsured or uninsured. We just really work hard to meet the community where the needs are not being met to allow kids to get the services that they need.”

After the game, you can attend a meet-and-greet with the Blues alumni at Billiards of Springfield for an additional donation.

