Study ranks Springfield among Top 10 places to retire in Midwest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranks Springfield, Missouri, among the Top 10 place to retire in the Midwest.

The study named Springfield the tenth best city in the Midwest for retirement. SmartAsset compiled data from nearly 100 Midwestern cities and considered several criteria in the rankings.

Among the criteria considered

Percentage of the population that is retirement age

Housing costs as a percentage of average retirement income

Estimated senior tax burden

Residential communities

Medical centers

Violent crimes

Property crimes

Unemployment

The study shared the following metrics in Springfield:

Percent of population older than 65: 15.54%

Housing costs as a percent of retirement income: 17.86%

Senior tax burden (based on income and sales tax estimates): 15.57%

Retirement communities per 10,000 residents: 1.16

Only one other Missouri city finished higher in the study with St. Charles ranking ninth. The study named Troy, Michigan as the top U.S. Midwestern city for retirement.

A report released last year by the the U.S. News and World Report named Springfield, Missouri, among the top 100 cities to retire in the United States of America.

