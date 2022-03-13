Advertisement

Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren (62) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren (62) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm Sunday, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren.

The 30-year-old Wittgren was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.

In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.

Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.

On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.

