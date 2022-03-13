Change your clocks and the batteries in your smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You know to change your clocks as Daylight Saving time begins, but it’s also time to change the batteries on your smoke alarms. Smoke alarms play a vital role in saving lives.

In fact, three out of five fire deaths happened in homes that didn’t have a working smoke alarm. Firefighters want to remind you that now is the time to change out the batteries to make sure your alarm is in working order.

When you are changing the battery, you need to check on a few other things. One is the age of the alarm. If you look on the back, it should have a manufactured date. If your alarm is 10 years old older, it’s time to replace it.

If you are in the market for a new alarm, firefighters say you need to make sure it complies with global safety standards.

“The number one thing that needs to be looking for is to make sure on the back or on the packaging that it shows that it’s been UL listed or it’s been certified through an agency such as UL, like ETL,” said Battlefield Fire Chief Shane Anderson. “So that’s just ensured that products have been tested and that it works the way it says it’s going to work.”

If you are thinking about buying a combination CO2/smoke alarm, firefighters have these recommendations.

“If the CEO alarms on the ceiling, it may or may not go off,” said Anderson. “It needs to be around where you’re sitting at. We recommend that you have a separate CO alarm and that it is either at a table mount, a stand-alone, or the type that plugs into a wall outlet that would be closer to your head.”

If you are installing smoke alarms in your home, make sure to place them on the wall or the ceiling. If you need a smoke alarm or help to install one, call your local fire department and someone will be able to help you.

