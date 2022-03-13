Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWAII (KY3) - Super Bowl LIV champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a married man.
Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii.
Mahomes tweeted out a photo from the wedding at around midnight Kansas City time:
Mahomes chose his brother Jackson to be the best man of the wedding. A number of Chiefs teammates were in attendance for the quarterback’s big day, including Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.