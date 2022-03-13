Crews clear I-44 in Springfield after semi overturns Sunday morning; officials urge safety on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have clear a stretch of Interstate 44 in Springfield after semi overturned Sunday morning.

Investigators say the truck was trying to merge onto the interstate near exit 72 when it overturned. The incident caused major traffic delays for westbound drivers from 8-10 a.m.

Investigators say that a vehicle was in the lane preventing the truck from merging onto the interstate. The semi diver overcorrected trying to avoid the car leading to the crash.

Officials have these tips for drivers when sharing the road with commercial vehicles.

“You should be careful, especially when driving around heavy machinery or commercial trucks,” said Brookline Fire Battalion Chief William Glenn. “Be mindful they have a lot of blind spots as they are trying to merge onto interstates and roadways. Be mindful that they may not see you there or just because you’re trying to get around them quickly. You may endanger them and yourself, so be respectful as other drivers are trying to share in the roadway.”

Emergency responders cleared the scene in two hours. No one was injured in the crash.

