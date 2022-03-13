Advertisement

Crews clear I-44 in Springfield after semi overturns Sunday morning; officials urge safety on highways

(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have clear a stretch of Interstate 44 in Springfield after semi overturned Sunday morning.

Investigators say the truck was trying to merge onto the interstate near exit 72 when it overturned. The incident caused major traffic delays for westbound drivers from 8-10 a.m.

Investigators say that a vehicle was in the lane preventing the truck from merging onto the interstate. The semi diver overcorrected trying to avoid the car leading to the crash.

Officials have these tips for drivers when sharing the road with commercial vehicles.

“You should be careful, especially when driving around heavy machinery or commercial trucks,” said Brookline Fire Battalion Chief William Glenn. “Be mindful they have a lot of blind spots as they are trying to merge onto interstates and roadways. Be mindful that they may not see you there or just because you’re trying to get around them quickly. You may endanger them and yourself, so be respectful as other drivers are trying to share in the roadway.”

Emergency responders cleared the scene in two hours. No one was injured in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday after being struck by a car near Chestnut and Main.
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Springfield
Highs in the 60s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much warmer today

Latest News

Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
Missouri DNR awards $50,000 grant to Battlefield, Mo. for wastewater system improvements
You know to change your clocks but it’s also time to change the batteries on your smoke alarms....
Change your clocks and the batteries in your smoke alarms
Change your clocks and the batteries in your smoke alarms