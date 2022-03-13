HOG WILD! Arkansas learns its NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Hogs will dance again in the NCAA Tournament.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5) secured a No. 4 seed in the tourney. The Hogs will open the ‘Big Dance’ against the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts (28-5) on Thursday. The game will be played in Buffalo, New York as part of the West Regional. The NCAA will announce starting times and TV later in the week.

Arkansas finished the season winning 15 out of its last 18 games after starting Southeastern Conference play at 0-3. Unanimous All-SEC performer JD Notae leads the Hogs with 18.4 points per game. Sophomore Jaylin Williams, another All-SEC performer, leads the Hogs with 9.6 rebounds per game. Williams also earned first-team All-SEC Defensive team honors.

The Catamounts won the America East regular-season title and conference tournament championship.

Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, eventually losing to National Champion Baylor.

