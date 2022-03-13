Advertisement

HOG WILD! Arkansas learns its NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent

Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte...
Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte Davis (4) shoots a free throw against Kentucky in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Hogs will dance again in the NCAA Tournament.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5) secured a No. 4 seed in the tourney. The Hogs will open the ‘Big Dance’ against the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts (28-5) on Thursday. The game will be played in Buffalo, New York as part of the West Regional. The NCAA will announce starting times and TV later in the week.

Arkansas finished the season winning 15 out of its last 18 games after starting Southeastern Conference play at 0-3. Unanimous All-SEC performer JD Notae leads the Hogs with 18.4 points per game. Sophomore Jaylin Williams, another All-SEC performer, leads the Hogs with 9.6 rebounds per game. Williams also earned first-team All-SEC Defensive team honors.

The Catamounts won the America East regular-season title and conference tournament championship.

Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, eventually losing to National Champion Baylor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP: Child recovered from Beaver Creek on Saturday night in Taney County
Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday after being struck by a car near Chestnut and Main.
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Springfield

Latest News

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren (62) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the...
Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney, left, and guard Davonte Davis, right, try to steal the ball from...
Texas A&M stuns No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 to reach SEC final
Several local hockey players will be taking on some St. Louis Blues Alumni to raise money for...
Springfield hockey players to face St. Louis Blues alumni in charity game