Joplin police release new details for funerals of fallen corporal Ben Cooper, officer Jake Reed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department has new details for funerals planned this week in memory of two officers shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died from their injuries after responding to a disturbance call on March 8.

Joplin police have shared the following funeral arrangements for Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed:

Public visitation for Cpl. Cooper will be held, Monday March 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, MO on the Missouri Southern State University Campus.

A public funeral service for Cpl. Cooper will take place the following day on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, beginning at 1 pm at the same location listed above.

Public visitation for Officer Reed will be held, Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, Missouri on the Missouri Southern State University campus.

A public funeral service for Officer Reed will take place the following day on Friday, March 18, 2022, beginning 1:00pm, at the same location listed above.

Joplin police ask community members to keep the following considerations in mind for Cpl. Cooper’s services Tuesday:

If attending, you must enter through the checkpoint located at the intersection of Newman Road and Duquesne Road.

If members of the public would like to show support to the Cooper Family or to law enforcement, line up along Main Street in Joplin, Missouri from 3rd Street to 19th Street. A procession will travel that route between 3-4 p.m.

Avoid parking on Main Street in the afternoon hours. The public should expect brief traffic delays if traveling in and around the Joplin area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Consider traffic alternate routes as Duquesne Road between Newman Road and Tall Grass Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police expect to release more information on Reed’s funeral service in the upcoming days.

Cooper and Reed were two of three officers shot during an investigation on March 8. Another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and hurt, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Joplin police responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a store at the Northpark Crossing Shopping Center. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

Cooper and Reed were shot in the incident. Police say Cooper died from his injuries, and Reed died from his injuries Friday night after procedures to donate organs.

Police say Hirshey will likely require multiple surgeries. Police a suspect shot Hirshey as he tried to box him in the area. Another officer, identified as Captain William Davis, fatally shot the suspect, Anthony R. Felix, near the same area. Police credit Davis for his actions and said other officers or citizens could have been killed without his response.

Joplin police say it has been decades since any officers had died in the line of duty. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

