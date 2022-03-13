Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A jury trial is planned for May 2022 in the case of southwest Missouri real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

Prosecutors say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.”

Bauman will have a five-day jury trial that runs from May 23-27, according to Missouri court records. Her trial was once scheduled to begin this Monday, but has been postponed after several court hearings.

According to a probable cause statement, Bauman told the witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Court documents say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which is a class C felony. A court ordered a mental evaluation in her case last year. She is out of the Camden County Jail after posting bond of $400,000 in April 2021.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation, while the case is being prosecuted in Camden County.

