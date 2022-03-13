Advertisement

Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A jury trial is planned for May 2022 in the case of southwest Missouri real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

Prosecutors say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.”

Bauman will have a five-day jury trial that runs from May 23-27, according to Missouri court records. Her trial was once scheduled to begin this Monday, but has been postponed after several court hearings.

According to a probable cause statement, Bauman told the witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Court documents say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which is a class C felony. A court ordered a mental evaluation in her case last year. She is out of the Camden County Jail after posting bond of $400,000 in April 2021.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation, while the case is being prosecuted in Camden County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP: Child recovered from Beaver Creek on Saturday night in Taney County
Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday after being struck by a car near Chestnut and Main.
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Springfield

Latest News

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren (62) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the...
Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren
Crews clear I-44 in Springfield after semi overturns Sunday morning; officials urge safety on highways
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
Missouri DNR awards $50,000 grant to Battlefield, Mo. for wastewater system improvements