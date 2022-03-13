Advertisement

Missouri DNR awards $50,000 grant to Battlefield, Mo. for wastewater system improvements

(WALB)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 grant to the city of Battlefield to help with wastewater system improvements.

Missouri DNR’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant offers funding to eligible communities, like Battlefield, to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater systems.

The grant will help Battlefield city leaders identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in July 2023.

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the Missouri DNR provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded in part with money received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

