MSHP: Child recovered from Beaver Creek on Saturday night in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews recovered a child from Beaver Creek late Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has not yet released the child’s identity, but tells KY3 next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the child was recovered from the creek around 9:30 p.m. after being discovered by a fisherman.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

