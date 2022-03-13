Advertisement

Mt. Vernon closing community pool for the summer for renovations

By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Mount Vernon city officials said the Spirit of ‘76 community pool will be closed for the summer for renovations.

Mt. Vernon resident, like Dale Jones, say the pool is a big part of their town.

“It is a staple for the city, and we’re going to miss it for a summer,” said Jones.

Jones said he is sad to see it be closed for the summer, but he can’t wait to see the finished product.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Jones. “I’m sure a lot of people are going to be excited to come down and take advantage of it.”

Jones has lived in the area for nearly 50 years, and he says Mt. Vernon likes to invest in its community.

“Mount Vernon is always tried to provide avenues for the younger generation” said Jones. “But this right here is just kind of drives it home.”

Mt. Vernon’s City administrator, Joe Kelley, said the remodeling will have ADA accommodations, such as zero entry with rails, shallow beach area, ADA bathrooms, zip line, seating and more.

Gary Martin has lived in the area for a while and said he remembers when the pool was built nearly 50 years ago.

“I can remember that field over there was a was a cornfield,” said Martin. “As a kid, we would have to go all the way out to the golf course where the pool was located. So, this was a blessing for most of the kids here in town.”

Both Jones and Martin said they are excited more kids can play together.

“It’s a small town. We look after each other and every opportunity we have to improve on these kinds of things,” said Jones. “We certainly like take advantage of it.”

“That’s even better because it opens it up to even more folks that can get out and enjoy it,” said Martin.

Martin said he hopes it will attract more people to come out and enjoy their town.

“We’ve come a long, long way,” said Martin. “I think we’re headed in the right direction. I’m proud of this little community and I’m proud of the folks that are in it.”

Kelley said he hopes the pool will be finished and open next year. Kelley also said the city is also making renovations to its soccer fields.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

