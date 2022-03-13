Rescue One in Springfield stops intakes until further notice; Clinton, Mo. animal shelter runs out of dog food

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two organizations that help animals in the Ozarks region informed supporters they are running at full capacity, leading to various challenges over the past week.

Rescue One, a Springfield animal welfare organization running, is stopping all intakes of animals “until further notice.” It’s the first time Rescue One has made such an announcement since opening in 2014, and it comes just weeks after a milestone 10,000th rescue.

Leaders with Rescue One say there isn’t enough space to care for more animal right now.

“Bottom line is, we have no space. None. Not even an open bathroom. As of right now we have 366 animals in our care. Thank you for your understanding and please know we are doing the very best we can,” said Rescue One in a Facebook post Thursday.

Another group caring for animals in the northern Ozarks region is facing a different obstacle. The Clinton Animal Shelter reported running out of dog food Thursday afternoon.

Leaders say the issue sneaked up on the animal shelter because the shelter has been filling up recently with dogs. The shelter says many of the animals are specifically in need of Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food.

The Clinton Animal Shelter shared a video via Facebook explaining the situation and showing a shortage of food Thursday afternoon.

