Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians seeking relief from rising gas prices can apply for a refund later this year through the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Back in October, Missouri’s statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon. Around that time, the Missouri DOR announced Missourians might be eligible for refunds of the 2.5 cents tax increase per gallon paid on gas purchases after Oct. 1, 2021.

According to Missouri DOR, people who buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and who use their vehicles for highway use can submit a claim for a refund. However, you cannot apply for a refund until July 1, 2022 at earliest.

In the meantime, drivers hoping to take advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to save their gas receipts, though printouts of gas purchases may suffice in some cases. According to Missouri DOR, “A claim must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel, and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the department for three years.”

Refund claims can be submitted from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022 on purchases made after Oct. 1, 2021, the date Missouri most recently increased its gas tax.

Missouri DOR will require the following information for anyone looking to submit a refund claim:

1. Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered

2. Date of sale

3. Name and address of who is buying

4. Name and address of who is selling

5. Number of gallons purchased

6. Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

The Missouri DOR is working to develop an online system so that customers can electronically file a claim. A refund claim form is expected be available on the department’s website prior to July 1.

Following the gas tax increase in October, Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate will increase by 2.5 cents per gallon annually on July 1 through 2025. The state will raise the gas 2.5 cents each year after Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 262 into action last year.

The bill also allows Missourians to request a refund once a year for refunds on the gas tax in the following amounts.

2.5 cents in 2022

5 cents in 2023

7.5 cents in 2024

10 cents in 2025

12.5 cents in 2026 and each year after

For more information on how to prepare to apply and requirements for a refund, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.