Springfield Tesla owners saving hundreds of dollars as gas prices soar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As gas prices continue to skyrocket, electric car owners in the Springfield area are reflecting back on their investment.

As of Saturday, the average gas price in Springfield, Missouri is $3.75 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy. The national average is more than $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

Some Tesla owners in the area say they are saving hundreds of dollars on expenses they might otherwise pay towards gas.

“Our app shows how much we’re saving and it’s using Missouri average gas prices,” said Gerald Caussade, Tesla owner. “I am averaging about 400 some dollars in savings. I am very grateful I invested in one three years ago.”

Robert Maki, another Tesla owner, expressed how cheap it is for him to charge his electric vehicle at home.

“If I was to charge from zero at home, it would cost me less than $5 to fill up,” said Maki. “Gas prices are crazy. I am glad I have an electric car.”

According to Tesla, A Tesla Wall Connector charges the fastest and gives vehicles up to 44 miles of range per hour charged. At public charging stations, Tesla says the “Supercharger” charges up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

Caussade plans on driving for a spring break trip. He says it will be convenient because of specials Tesla offered three years ago for supercharging.

“We are driving all the way down to Boca Chica in Texas and that’s going to save us a ton,” said Caussade. “I get all the supercharging for free, so this is like hundreds of dollars of gas savings on this trip even.”

According to the latest Tesla Impact Report, “In 2020, Tesla customers helped accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by avoiding 5.0 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.”

“They really are great for the environment, and I feel good about that,” said Caussade.

