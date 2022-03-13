Advertisement

Three people shot outside funeral home in St. Louis

(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 15-year-old boy and two other people are hospitalized after a shooting outside a St. Louis funeral home.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service on the city’s north side. Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the face. A 35-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back. Police didn’t immediately have information on the third victim.

Police have released few details and it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

