2 more sentenced in Lawrence County woman’s murder; 6 of 9 suspects convicted in case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has sentenced two more suspects in the death of a southwest Missouri woman who was kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well.

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri, and Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri, are two of nine suspects charged in the murder of Sarah Pasco from August 2020. Both pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping in Lawrence County court on Friday.

Cypret and Delong were each sentenced to 27 years in prison on second-degree murder charges and 5 years in prison on kidnapping charges. Both had previously faced charges of armed criminal action and robbery, but those were dismissed as part of a plea deal, per court records.

Six of nine defendants charged in the case have been convicted in the case, including several through plea agreements.

Prosecutors said Pasco and another woman were kidnapped in August 2020 and forced into an abandoned well, where they were shot. The other woman survived.

All the nine defendants were initially charged with first-degree murder and other counts. The accused shooter, Gary Hunter Jr., 23, of Mount Vernon, Missouri, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter says he expects most of the remaining defendants to take plea deals in the next few weeks.

Among those still facing prosecution in the case include:

Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri

Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri

