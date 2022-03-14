Advertisement

Body found in burned truck in Morgan County, Mo.; autopsy planned Tuesday

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after authorities found a body in a burned truck last week.

Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills says the body was burned beyond recognition, so authorities weren’t able to identify the person or determine how they died.

Investigators say the truck caught on fire Thursday night near Ivy Bend Road. The body was found in the back seat the next day after crews put out the flames and the truck cooled.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Morgan County. An investigation is ongoing, and we will update as more information becomes available.

