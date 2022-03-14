Camp Jack in Harrison, Ark. to receive $2.3 million for renovation project

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack announced last week that several million dollars in federal funding would be used for projects in northwest Arkansas.

Around $2.3 million will be used for a renovation project at Camp Jack, a veteran community center in Harrison.

The Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center, also known as Camp Jack, opened its doors in Harrison about a year ago. Since that time, Camp Jack has expanded operations. Leaders have created a food and clothes pantry to help veterans and other in the Harrison community.

“People that will help with benefits, medical needs, get them hooked up with the VA system. We help with utilities [and have] even gotten homeless veterans off the streets and hooked up with apartments,” explained Matt Russell, President of Camp Jack.

As the veterans center has grown, it is still limited by the capabilities of its building. It was originally an armory built in the 1940′s, having since served many purposes.

”The plan is to fix it up in such a way that it can serve the community for the next 80 years,” said Russell. “One of the first things we need to do is put a new roof on it because it’s like Niagara Falls in here when it rains.”

And that just scratches the surface of projects Camp Jack needs to get done. Originally, the site had planned to complete them with their own funding, that is until they learned about the alternative that had gained approval.

”Congressman Womack, he just stepped off the house floor and wanted to let me know he’d gotten the full amount we’d requested to Camp Jack,” said Russell. “If we were really, really lucky we’re hoping to get half of that amount, maybe a third. We never thought we’d get the whole thing.”

Rep. Womack has been the project’s biggest supporter. He has visited the facility multiple times, once to give an update on the federal grant that has now been awarded to Camp Jack.

”You’ll learn a lot about a country when you see how they treat those that serve it in uniform,” said Womack. “We’re going to make sure that this place shines like a new penny, gets the proper recognition and attention that it so richly deserves.”

Camp Jack has construction currently underway in its parking lot. Russell says they’re hopeful to begin renovation on the building sometime in the summer with a completion goal of Christmas.

“On the exterior though. we want to retain the look that it had in 1942,” said Russell. “We want to restore it back and preserve that look because it is a very historic building that is well loved by many members of this community.”

Russell says the grant will go a long way in not only helping veterans in the area, but also their families and the entire community.

In addition to the money helping Camp Jack, the state will award $18 million for the Arkansas Department of Transportation to support the expansion of Interstate 49 near Alma. Another $4 million is headed to Northwest Arkansas National Airport to help pay for a renovation to the main lobby and ADA compliance.

