Firefighters respond to smoke at Springfield Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters responded to smoke Monday morning at the Springfield Inn, but the situation is now under control.

Springfield fire crews arrived to the scene around 10:45 a.m. Monday. It’s unclear what caused the smoke at this time, though no injuries have been reported.

Earlier this year, Springfield’s Director of Economic Development confirmed plans to tear down the Springfield Inn and revitalize the area. The city is tracking a Whataburger project in the area.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

