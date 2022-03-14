Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Body found in burned truck in Morgan County, Mo.; autopsy planned Tuesday
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech