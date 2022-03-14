Advertisement

Missouri State Lady Bears secure spot in NCAA Tournament, set to play Florida State in ‘First Four’ matchup

Missouri State Lady Bears/AP
Missouri State Lady Bears/AP(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Lady Bears are will play Florida State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament as part of a “First Four” matchup.

The Lady Bears will compete in the “First Four” part of the tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The winner of the Missouri State-Florida State matchup will compete for a chance to secure a No. 11 seed and play No. 6 seed Ohio State in the Spokane Region.

After a 24-7 regular season record, Missouri State has now qualified in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. The Lady Bears have reached the Sweet 16 in each of their previous tournament appearances.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP confirms child recovered from Taney County creek was missing 6-year-old boy
Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

Tom Brady on Twitter: ‘I’m coming back’ after retirement announcement
Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte...
HOG WILD! Arkansas learns its NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren (62) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the...
Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii