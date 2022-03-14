Missouri State Lady Bears secure spot in NCAA Tournament, set to play Florida State in ‘First Four’ matchup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Lady Bears are will play Florida State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament as part of a “First Four” matchup.

The Lady Bears will compete in the “First Four” part of the tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The winner of the Missouri State-Florida State matchup will compete for a chance to secure a No. 11 seed and play No. 6 seed Ohio State in the Spokane Region.

After a 24-7 regular season record, Missouri State has now qualified in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. The Lady Bears have reached the Sweet 16 in each of their previous tournament appearances.

