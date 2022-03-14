Advertisement

Missouri State men’s hoops makes NIT, set to play Oklahoma

Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State men’s basketball team has secured a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.

Missouri State will play the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the tournament. The Missouri State men’s basketball secures a spot in the NIT for first time since 2011. This will mark their tenth appearance in the NIT.

Oklahoma has secured a No. 1 seed. The Sooners are coached by former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser, who previously coached Dana Ford at Illinois State.

The Bears wrapped up the regular season with a record 23-10, falling to Drake, 79-78, in the conference semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament last weekend.

The game will be played at Oklahoma, but a date and a time have not yet been announced.

