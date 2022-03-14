Missouri State men’s hoops makes NIT, set to play Oklahoma
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State men’s basketball team has secured a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.
Missouri State will play the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the tournament. The Missouri State men’s basketball secures a spot in the NIT for first time since 2011. This will mark their tenth appearance in the NIT.
Oklahoma has secured a No. 1 seed. The Sooners are coached by former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser, who previously coached Dana Ford at Illinois State.
The Bears wrapped up the regular season with a record 23-10, falling to Drake, 79-78, in the conference semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament last weekend.
The game will be played at Oklahoma, but a date and a time have not yet been announced.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.