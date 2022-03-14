Advertisement

Missouri State Rep. Cori Bush’s memoir ‘The Forerunner’ to be published Oct. 3

FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the...
FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 27, 2019. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall. She’ll recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)(Taylor Jewell | Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall in which she will recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020, when she became the first Black woman from her state elected to Congress.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Monday it will release “The Forerunner: A Memoir by Congresswoman Cori Bush” on Oct. 3.

“In ‘The Forerunner,’ she courageously lays bare her experience as a minimum-wage worker, a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, and an unhoused parent — a raw and moving account that is unusual for a politician,” the Knopf statement reads in part. The book is also a “call to action for political leadership to prioritize the needs of marginalized communities.”

Bush, a Democrat seeking re-election this fall, listed her book deal on a financial disclosure form in 2021, when her memoir had the working title “The Cori Chronicles” and did not yet have a date of publication.

A nurse and activist, Bush became known nationally as among those protesting in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old Black man, Michael Brown, in 2014.

“If telling my story helps others in positions of power better understand how their decision-making affects regular, everyday people, people like me, then my own self-exposure is worth it,” Bush said in a statement issued through Knopf.

“I’m sharing my truth because I feel an urgency to put my mind, my body, and my reputation on the line to make sure our communities get what we need. I hope being open about my own journey will help ease others’ pain.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation is making plans to improve the intersection of West...
MoDOT planning for improvements near West Bypass and Kearney in north Springfield
Springfield Fire Dept.: Careless smoking leads to five fires so far in 2022
MoDOT planning for improvements near West Bypass and Kearney in north Springfield
Springfield Fire Dept.: Careless smoking leads to five fires so far in 2022
FILE - Kansas City third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. fields a ball against the Texas Rangers during...
Royals hope youth yields edge through condensed spring camp