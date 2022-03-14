Advertisement

MoDOT planning for improvements near West Bypass and Kearney in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is making plans to improve the intersection of West Bypass and Kearney Street in north Springfield.

Turn lanes will be added to the intersection. Right now, the right lane of West Bypass can lead to traffic backups for drivers wanting to go east onto Kearney Street.

MoDOT plans to release more details about the project next week. Another project for this year is resurfacing West Bypass from I-44 to James River Freeway.

MoDOT says these two projects should fix the potholes that are at the West Bypass and Kearney Street intersection.

