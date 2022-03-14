Advertisement

MSHP confirms child recovered from Taney County creek was missing 6-year-old boy

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews recovered a child from Beaver Creek in Taney County late Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A MSHP spokesperson tells KY3 the victim is a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Taney County on Feb. 18. Investigators have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile, but MSHP tells KY3 next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the child was recovered from the creek around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after being discovered by a fisherman.

Crews began a search for the child along the banks of Bull Shoals Lake around three weeks ago. The search was focused on Slough Hollow Road, which is south of Kissee Mills. Investigators say marine troopers utilized sonar and SCUBA technology to search for the boy while divers also searched underwater several days over recent weeks.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

