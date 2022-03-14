Nixa police to participate in weeks-long youth seat belt enforcement campaign starting Tuesday

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is partnering with state law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Transportation for a weeks-long seat belt enforcement campaign.

The campaign begins Tuesday, March 15 and runs through March 31. Law enforcement say it is meant to encourage seat belt use among teens and help reduce highway fatalities

The Nixa Police Department expects to increase officer presence while many schools around the area are off for spring break.

Under the Graduated Drivers License (GDL) law, teens not wearing seat belts are committing a primary offense. Police say drivers can be pulled over in Nixa solely for not wearing their seat belt.

According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, only 75.5% of Missouri teens (ages 15-18) wear their seat belts when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Seven out of ten teen vehicle drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

The Nixa police hope to keep teens and roads safer through this initiative partnership. For information on Missouri Seatbelt Usage, CLICK HERE.

