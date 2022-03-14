Advertisement

PHOTOS: Joplin police holding visitation, funeral services in honor of fallen officers

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department has planned visitation and funeral services to honor two officers shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died from their injuries after responding to a disturbance call on March 8.

Joplin police have shared the following funeral arrangements for Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed:

  • Public visitation for Cpl. Cooper will be held, Monday March 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, MO on the Missouri Southern State University Campus.
  • A public funeral service for Cpl. Cooper will take place the following day on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, beginning at 1 pm at the same location listed above.
  • Public visitation for Officer Reed will be held, Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, Missouri on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
  • A public funeral service for Officer Reed will take place the following day on Friday, March 18, 2022, beginning 1:00pm, at the same location listed above.

Cooper and Reed were two of three officers shot during an investigation on March 8. Another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and hurt, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Our latest photo gallery above includes photos from outside Corporal Ben Cooper’s visitation on Monday. Check back throughout the week for more photos from services throughout the week.

