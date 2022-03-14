Advertisement

Richland, Mo. business offers free gas to 100 customers after donation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - One local gas station gave away free gas to 100 lucky drivers Monday.

A donor gave money to Larry’s Service Station to organize the event. Larry’s Service Station is an automobile repair shop and gas station located in Richland in the 100 block of South Pine Street.

The money allowed 100 customers to get up to $50 worth of free gas. Larry Baranowski, owner of Larry’s Service Station, says he wanted to hold the event to give back to his community.

“The way the world is right now, someone to help everyone out is worth a lot,” said Baranowski.

The man who donated the cash, a donor named Jerry, said he and his wife wanted to give back since times have been hard on people.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Camp Jack in Harrison, Ark. to receive $2.3 million for renovation project
Camp Jack in Harrison, Ark. to receive $2.3 million for renovation project
The Springfield Police Department announced Monday it is offering three motorcycle safety...
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
With incoming clouds today afternoon temperatures will be held down slightly from Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Showers Tonight