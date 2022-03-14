Richland, Mo. business offers free gas to 100 customers after donation

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - One local gas station gave away free gas to 100 lucky drivers Monday.

A donor gave money to Larry’s Service Station to organize the event. Larry’s Service Station is an automobile repair shop and gas station located in Richland in the 100 block of South Pine Street.

The money allowed 100 customers to get up to $50 worth of free gas. Larry Baranowski, owner of Larry’s Service Station, says he wanted to hold the event to give back to his community.

“The way the world is right now, someone to help everyone out is worth a lot,” said Baranowski.

The man who donated the cash, a donor named Jerry, said he and his wife wanted to give back since times have been hard on people.

