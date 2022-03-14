Advertisement

Soaring gas prices impacting businesses across the Ozarks that rely on high quantities of fuel

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
‘SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices across the country rose by 22% over the past two weeks, averaging $4.43 per gallon across the United States.

Soaring prices are taking a toll on many drivers, especially businesses around the Ozarks that rely on heavy loads of fuel to get the job done. Gas prices across Springfield sit around $3.74 per gallon, lower than the U.S. average. However, diesel prices around town are a dollar or more higher than that.

Businesses like Queen City Disposal rely on large amounts of diesel fuel each week. Owner Nick Karmann said he has noticed a substantial shift in cost over the last several months and couple of years as he and his crews have hit the pump.

“[It was] under $2 a gallon, and now we’re hitting $4.99 a gallon, so that’s a big impact put on our business,” said Karmann.

Sometimes businesses like Karmann’s have to pass that load onto customers as well in order to make up for the difference.

”Just recently, you know, we’ve had to add a fuel surcharge,” he said. “It’s going to be a temporary charge until the fuel gets back down under control, and then we’ll eliminate that at that time.”

Karmann said that diesel prices could fluctuate for a little while.

”It could go up, or it could go back down, just depending on the fuel costs that’s passed along to us,” he said.

Karmann said most customers have been fairly understanding, especially new customers.

”They’re okay with it,” he said. “They understand what’s going on with the fuel and we have no control over it. So far, they’ve been pretty generous and listening and okay with it.”

The new fee helps, Karmann said, but it has not eliminated the burden.

”It’s not recovering the debt on all of our fuel,” he said. “But it’s helping out.”

Gas now costs him about $13,000 more each month than it did two years ago.

”We’re still losing, but we do enough volume. It helps when you have enough volume of customers that are close together,” Karmann said.

Karmann said he has more than 12,000 customers, and he said he is very grateful for their continued support, especially now.

