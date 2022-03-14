Springfield Fire Dept.: Careless smoking leads to five fires so far in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Careless smoking is to blame for five residential fires in Springfield so far this year.

The Springfield Fire Department says all of these fires could have been prevented. On average, the department responds to around 20 fires because of careless smoking each year.

To keep you and your family safe, the Springfield Fire Department recommends these safety tips if you smoke:

Never leave lit cigarettes or charging electronic cigarettes unattended.

Use deep sturdy ashtrays with a stable base, such as a table, that is difficult to tip over.

Do not discard cigarettes in potted plants, landscaping, dried grass, leaves or other things that can easily ignite.

Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.

Smoke outside. Most fire fatalities result from fires that are started in living rooms, family rooms or bedrooms.

Never smoke or allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster, hotter rate.

Do not smoke around flammable liquids such as gasoline or oil-soaked rags.

Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches and other smoking materials out of the reach of children.

Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Warm ashes dumped in waste cans can smolder for hours, then ignite.

“A lot of our fires are caused by people falling asleep with a cigarette in their hands and it falling into a couch cushion or on a mattress, as well as a lot of our careless smoking fires at fast food restaurants,” said Brady Wormington with the Springfield Fire Department. “People will throw it in the mulch and specifically at this time of the year, when its windy days, it causes the mulch to catch on fire.”

The Springfield Fire Department reminds you to check your smoke detector to make sure that it is working properly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.