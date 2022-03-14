Advertisement

Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police Department announced Monday it is offering three motorcycle safety courses this year, including two courses next month.

Motorcyclists can apply for a course called “Share the Road,” which are free to the public and offered through SPD’s traffic section.

Police will share information with motorcyclists with hopes to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes in the area. Some of the course topics include advanced riding techniques, motorcycle handling and object avoidance.

“As temperatures warm up, we start seeing more motorcycles out, nd of course that makes our crash numbers increase,” said Ken Hall with the Springfield Police Department. “The whole emphasis of this is to reduce injury crashes involving motorcycles.”

Classes will be held on the following days:

  • April 2, 2022
  • April 30, 2022
  • Sept. 10, 2022

Riders can apply for any of those course dates starting now. Applications will stay open until four days before each scheduled course.

To participate, motorcyclists must have the following qualifications and equipment:

  • A valid motorcycle endorsement (not a permit)
  • A motorcycle (250cc or greater, no three-wheel variety). All motorcycles must have legal exhaust and legal handlebars (i.e., no “ape hangers”). All motorcycles must be street legal and subject to inspection.
  • Motorcycle insurance
  • A legal DOT approved helmet
  • Eye protection
  • Footwear that covers the ankles
  • Proper motorcycle attire
  • Optional equipment – armored or padded motorcycle gear
  • Signed liability waiver

If you are interested in taking advantage of the course, you can APPLY HERE.

