Stone County voters to decide on public safety sales tax in April

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County voters will decide whether to pass Proposition P, a public safety sales tax, in the upcoming April 5 election.

Prop P calls a one-quarter of 1% sales tax. If passed, the funds would allow the Stone County Sheriff’s Department to add more deputies, increase salaries, and add a resource officer in the Crane, Galena, and Hurley school districts.

“Anytime we can add a deputy, it gives you exposure, exposure for children to be around law enforcement, but it also provides a safety that we have a presence in those schools,” said Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

Sheriff Rader says the tax will add a penny to every $4 spent or 10 cents to every $40 spent. The costs would be paid by all who shop in Stone County, including tourists, visitors and residents. Prop P will also provide funds for a K-9 dog, K-9 officer, new equipment and vehicles.

Rader says adding more manpower is a huge need in the county. However, in order to recruit more officers, competitive wages will be needed.

“Right now, Stone County deputies start at $18.15,” said Rader. “The average for this area is $18.72. With this tax, that would raise us up to about $21 an hour and make us competitive.”

Stone County’s Deana Wolfe says low officer numbers could be dangerous for the public.

“If there is something going on say in the north and someone from car lane needs help, it could take an hour if there is any one available to go,” Wolfe.

Wolfe says with the additional funding and response times could improve for county residents. She says this would provide an added layer of safety overall.

“We only have one, Branson West, that has full-time police 24 hours,” said Wolfe. “Kimberling City is coming back, but that means the sheriff’s department is policing the whole county in the night other than those two municipalities.”

“The more coverage we can provide our citizens, the better law enforcement we can give,” Rader said.

Sheriff Rader says the tax is estimated to generate about $1.2 million. For more information about Prop P CLICK HERE.

