Advertisement

Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to COVID-19 treatments

Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.
Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.(Arizona's Family)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments.

In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.

People will also continue to be able to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals at locations where they are being distributed.

The program does not require an individual to be tested on-site, so people can bring at-home results to a participating site.

The initiative is run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has a direct allocation of antiviral pills to participating clinics, centers and facilities.

“Our mission remains to protect the health and wellbeing of every American,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Tackling barriers to testing and treatments remains a priority for us, including making sure people can access these tools for free, wherever they are, and even if they don’t have health insurance.”

Health experts say vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19, but two oral antiviral pills are available to help treat eligible people who get sick.

Participating locations have health clinics inside their stores where qualified health care providers can prescribe these COVID-19 therapies to eligible people who need them.

A federal Test to Treat website is in development to help people find a test site, with an anticipated launch in mid-March.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Camp Jack in Harrison, Ark. to receive $2.3 million for renovation project
Camp Jack in Harrison, Ark. to receive $2.3 million for renovation project
The Springfield Police Department announced Monday it is offering three motorcycle safety...
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
Springfield police to offer three free motorcycle courses in 2022
With incoming clouds today afternoon temperatures will be held down slightly from Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Showers Tonight
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident