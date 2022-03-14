Thousands of power outages reported in the Ash Grove, Willard areas

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore thousands of power outages Sunday in the Ash Grove and Willard areas.

Liberty Utilities is reporting at least 2,400 power outages as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The company’s latest outage map says crews are hoping to restore power by 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time. It’s also unclear whether if the outages are related to a situation last weekend at a Ash Grove power station that caused thousands to lose power.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

