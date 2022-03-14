‘Turning Red’ has some parents seeing red, others like the message

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Turning Red” is making its rounds on social media. Some parents in the Ozarks are upset by some of the language and themes displayed in the movie. Other parents enjoy it.

Brittany Combs saw the movie twice. The first time, she was a little surprised by some of the backtalk and statements.

“We gave it another chance, and I saw something in it that second time around that kind of opened my eyes to think maybe it’s not as bad as my initial reaction,” Combs says. “There are some good lessons in there.”

The movie address topics like puberty, hormones and different religions.

“It got worse and worse as it goes,” Dianna Corn says. “The behavior of the girl: she was lying, deceptive, disrespectful.”

Jasmine Corn, her 14-year-old daughter agrees.

“I have two little cousins who are six and almost five, and I don’t think that they should watch it,” she says. “It’s too suggestive.”

Licensed counselor Jennifer Sturdivan says it’s okay to watch movies that bring up uncomfortable conversations or don’t line up perfectly with our values. It’s the conversation that follows is the most important.

