Two schools briefly lockdown in Carthage, Mo. after nearby incident involving weapon

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - Two buildings in the Carthage School District briefly locked down Monday afternoon after a nearby incident involving a weapon.

The Carthage Police Department says Steadley Elementary and the Carthage Intermediate Center briefly locked down around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the schools locked down for precautionary reasons after an incident reportedly involving a weapon near both buildings. Investigators say the subject was a few miles away from the schools, but headed toward the direction of the buildings while police tried to stop the subject.

Police say the incident is no longer active and all of the schools have been checked on. The lockdown has been lifted, and no injuries have been reported.

