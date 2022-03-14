Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

The pursuit began around 9:20 p.m. near Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. Greene County deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen and tried to pull over the driver.

The driver did not pull over, leading several law enforcement officers on a pursuit from the northside to just outside downtown Springfield.

Springfield police eventually caught up with the suspect and used spikes to stop the vehicle. The chase ended around 9:30 p.m. near Chestnut Expressway and Sherman Avenue.

Police arrested the driver in the pursuit, a woman who had an active warrant for tampering. No one was hurt in the pursuit.

