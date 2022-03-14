Advertisement

Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield

A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

The pursuit began around 9:20 p.m. near Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. Greene County deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen and tried to pull over the driver.

The driver did not pull over, leading several law enforcement officers on a pursuit from the northside to just outside downtown Springfield.

Springfield police eventually caught up with the suspect and used spikes to stop the vehicle. The chase ended around 9:30 p.m. near Chestnut Expressway and Sherman Avenue.

Police arrested the driver in the pursuit, a woman who had an active warrant for tampering. No one was hurt in the pursuit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

Soaring gas prices impacting businesses across the Ozarks that rely on high quantities of fuel
Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
MSHP confirms child recovered from Taney County creek was missing 6-year-old boy
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday in Missouri; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases