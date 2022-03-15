Advertisement

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top.

A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests.

The group said the woman was taken into police custody.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

