Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Nick Wittgren delivers in the first inning in the second...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Nick Wittgren delivers in the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm, reaching a deal with free-agent right-hander Nick Wittgren that pays $1.2 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

The 30-year-old Wittgren, whose deal was announced Sunday, was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.

In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.

Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.

On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.

