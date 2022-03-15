City of Hollister, Mo. likely to approve pay raises for city employees this week

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -City workers in Hollister could soon see a pay raise. The idea gained first-round approval from the city council.

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss says the city has not traditionally paid employees well because it simply didn’t have the money. This year, thanks to conservative budgeting, those needs will be met.

”Hollister has no taxable debt any longer, we have no outstanding leases,” said Ziegenfuss. “We feel like we’re in a position to work on impacting payroll.”

Hollister city employees are usually budgeted for a three percent cost of living increase each year. This coming August, the city says it will begin budgeting for a 6 percent salary adjustment.

”Then in January 2023, which is still in this budget year, we are budgeting a 9 percent across the board salary increase,” Ziegenfuss said.

This will allow the city of Hollister to have a more competitive pay scale to surrounding cities. Hollister’s administrative assistant, Lisa MacDonald says she’s a mother of a four-year-old and with inflation going up, the extra money would help.

”My husband lost his job up in Branson and having this extra pay would help us put our son in preschool or daycare more full time, that way he can look for a career-based position.” MacDonald said.

Ziegenfuss says the pay raises will mostly impact full-time employees but will be available to part-time employees, and the Hollister Police Department.

”I feel confident that the pay increases will be memorialized this year and be a giant milestone where Hollister is moving, the trajectory we’re on, and where we want to be.”

The second and final reading of the budget will be Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m at Hollister City Hall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.