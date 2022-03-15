Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Missouri State Rep. discusses misinformation in recent abortion bill

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri House of Representative Member is speaking out about his bill that deals with abortions and telemedicine.

“House Bill 2810 creates the offense of trafficking, abortion inducing devices and or drugs for the purpose of inducing an abortion on another person in violation of state or federal law,” said Rep. Brain Seitz (R-Branson).

In this instance, trafficking means getting these drugs or devices online.

”This has to do with telemedicine, with the advent of telemedicine. It’s a lot easier to get abortion, inducing drugs and things like that,” said Seitz.

In the original bill language, it mentioned ectopic pregnancies, which can be life-threatening. Rep. Brain Seitz says he filed an amendment to clear that up.

”The amendment basically clarifies what’s stated in the bill. We are in no way stopping the treatment of ectopic pregnancies that has to be treated. The life of the woman could be in danger, and that’s current state and federal law that those abortions can be treated. We need to continue that,” said Seitz.

Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis) does not agree with the bill.

”His legislation seeks to prevent abortion from taking place, necessary life-saving abortion from taking place in those instances,” said Mackey.

He says this is similar to one passed in 2019.

”That’s similar language to House Bill 126 that we passed, essentially to overturn Roe v. Wade in our state a few years ago in 2019. No exceptions for rape or incest in that bill either. And in this bill, though, the difference is representative cites specifically proposes a Class A felony,” said Mackey.

The bill is still in committee.

