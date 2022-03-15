Friends, family of the victims of the Springfield Kum and Go shooting remember those lost 2 years later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the Kum and Go shooting that took the lives of four victims including a Springfield Police officer. This year there was not a big ceremony or special memorial but those who miss them most are certainly thinking about them.

Bailey Rapp, the daughter of Troy Rapp, a man working at the Kum and Go that night, says she keeps him in her memory as much as she can. She keeps old voicemails and photos, anything that will bring them closer together. She says she remembers the day like it was yesterday.

”I lost it,” Rapp says about hearing the news her father was shot. “There aren’t words to describe how you feel in that moment.”

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says he’s also healing after Officer Christopher Walsh was killed while responding to the shooting. He was the first officer in the department killed in the line of duty in 80 years.

The chief says this year they will not be doing a memorial for several reasons. One is to not take away from honoring the police officers killed in Joplin just last week.

