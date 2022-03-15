Lake of the Ozarks business owners, police prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners and law enforcement at the Lake of the Ozarks are preparing for a busy St. Patrick’s Day.

”It’s on Thursday. So I’m sure we’re going to get a lot of people from out of town here on Thursday. Stay for the whole weekend. The weather is supposed to be beautiful. So I’m expecting another good weekend,” said Lucky’s Bar owner, Larry Van Houten.

He says while last weekend was busy, this weekend will be no different. As the drinks continue to flow, police want to remind everyone to have a safe way to get home. Sunrise Beach Police Department is participating in a campaign to get those who choose to drive drunk off the road.

”We’re teaming up with MoDOT and several other agencies around the lake and state and MoDOT is providing funds through Highway Safety Administration working with NITSA to get extra officers on the highway to stop DWIs,” said Corporal Scott Craig with Sunrise Beach Police Department.

If you’re pulled over and asked to do a sobriety test, the department warns you not to refuse or you could lose your license.

”When you get your driver’s license, you agree that by having this license, I will take a breathalyzer or blood test. If you refuse that test, the Department of Revenue will revoke your license for up to a year here in Camden County. Camden County is a no refusal county meaning if you decline. An officer can and will get a search warrant for your blood,” said Corporal Craig.

Larry says while it’s supposed to be a fun time here, his business knows to keep it reasonable.

”It gets rowdy people are you know, definitely getting there, they’re Irish on but knock on wood. We’ve really never had trouble here per se, but we kind of quell things. If we see something getting out of hand, we stop it right away. "

