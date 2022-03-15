Police investigating suspicious package report at Rolla High School; students released

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Rolla School District leaders released students at the high school as law enforcement following a report of a suspicious package.

Law enforcement officers say they are working to determine the credibility of the threat. Officers placed the building in secure mode. District leaders will not let students back into the school the rest of the day.

The district let drivers go ahead and leave. The district is busing non-drivers to Gale Bullman Multipurpose Center on the Missouri S&T campus. The students will then be bused home.

