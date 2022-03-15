Advertisement

Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man who tried to sell a PlayStation in Springfield last week was nearly robbed at gunpoint, but he recovered the PlayStation. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say it happened on March 9. A man made plans to meet two people he did not know at Walmart to sell a PlayStation. The victim previously connected with someone on Facebook to plan the transaction.

During the exchange, a driver in a vehicle pointed a gun at the victim. Police say the victim was stuck in a window as he attempted to retrieve the PlayStation. Eventually, the victim was able to retrieve the PlayStation and the suspects took off from the parking lot.

Police have not identified the victim or suspects involved. No arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Officers remind people to take advantage of a Safe Exchange Zone in front of the Springfield Police Headquarters, which is located at 321 E. Chestnut Street. Police say this is the safest place to meet unknown people for internet sales.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Jury trial planned for May 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
EXPLAINER: Missouri State Rep. discusses misinformation in recent abortion bill
EXPLAINER: Missouri State Rep. discusses misinformation in recent abortion bill
Body found in burned truck in Morgan County, Mo.; autopsy planned Tuesday
Walter Weatherspoon.
Man with criminal history in Wisconsin charged for shooting at man in Springfield