Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man who tried to sell a PlayStation in Springfield last week was nearly robbed at gunpoint, but he recovered the PlayStation. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say it happened on March 9. A man made plans to meet two people he did not know at Walmart to sell a PlayStation. The victim previously connected with someone on Facebook to plan the transaction.

During the exchange, a driver in a vehicle pointed a gun at the victim. Police say the victim was stuck in a window as he attempted to retrieve the PlayStation. Eventually, the victim was able to retrieve the PlayStation and the suspects took off from the parking lot.

Police have not identified the victim or suspects involved. No arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Officers remind people to take advantage of a Safe Exchange Zone in front of the Springfield Police Headquarters, which is located at 321 E. Chestnut Street. Police say this is the safest place to meet unknown people for internet sales.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.