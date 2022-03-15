Rural health gap grows in parts of the Ozarks

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Several dentists and primary care providers retired during the pandemic. The rural health gap has become more prominent across parts of the Ozarks.

In Eureka Springs, a partnership between medical entities will open a new full-time, primary care clinic along State Highway 62. The Eureka Christian Health Outreach Clinic provides physician, dental, and optometrist care to the uninsured, but the clinic only operates 2 times per month and patients must be within 35% of the federal poverty line. With the help of Boston Mountain Rural Hospital, the clinic will be operational full-time and operate through sliding pay scale fees.

“I moved to Holiday Island about 10 years ago, and can tell a difference in the care that is available,” said Arnie Matthews-Richter, who is a Springfield native. “I had a dentist in Holiday Island, but he is out of business now.”

Matthews-Richter, like many, has to drive to get medical attention. She drives to Berryville for dental and primary care needs. That is a 30-minute drive compared to some who go to Rogers, Fayetteville, or even Springfield.

”What’s happened over the last few years, there’s been several physicians retire, and dentists, and optometrists,” said Dr. Dan Bell, the medical director of ECHO. “So right now it’s really hard for patients to find a physician that will take them.”

Dr. Bell semi-retired from his practice more than five years ago. He is the medical director of a Eureka Springs health clinic for the uninsured. He also fills in for physicians at some local clinics like Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic.

”ECHO serves those who are uninsured and meet specific income criteria,” Dr. Bell explained. “Within 35% of the federal poverty level and we provide dental, medical, and optometry care for people that fall in the niche. There are quite a few folks.”

But that doesn’t help the entire community, not to reiterate, the ECHO clinic only operates a select number of days per month, an obstacle they’re hoping to avoid with this latest partnership.

”So there will be a presence here every day where patients can be seen,” said Dr. Bell. “It will serve some of the same niches of patients because they have a sliding scale. So if you came in and had a problem, they would see you for $10.”

Hopefully, a small step in closing the rural health gap.

“Number one we’re another clinic in a compromised, or shortage area,” said Dr. Bell. “So people don’t have to drive to Rogers and Fayetteville to be seen and then the thing I’m more interested in being seen is people getting medical care for those little things they avoid and then end up really getting into trouble.“

Boston Mountain will open its full-service facility at the ECHO Clinic beginning on April 4.

