Springfield Police Dept. reminds you to take advantage of “Safe Exchange Zone”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police remind you to think twice when meeting up to buy an item from someone you meet online.

Springfield Police Department investigators reports recent robberies when people meet up to buy off of Facebook Marketplace or other outlets. Police set up parking spots at the police station designated for internet purchases. The area is well-lit with security camera footage.

Investigators say on March 9, a victim met two unknown people in Springfield after connecting on Facebook to buy a Playstation. They met at a Walmart. Investigators say during the exchange the driver pulled a gun on the victim.

“If you are going to meet someone that you don’t know, we encourage you to make someone else aware of where you are going, your intentions, and when you are buying it,” said Keith Wright of the Springfield Police Department. “If possible bring a friend along just to bring more peace of mind in case a robbery was to occur in these scenarios.”

The safe exchange zone parking spots are available 24/7. You can find them at the main headquarters and the south Springfield Police Department locations.

